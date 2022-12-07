Nigerians React As ICPC Detains D’banj Over Alleged Diversion Of N-Power Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The arrest of popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) over alleged fraud has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that there have been reports that D’banj has been detained by the ICPC after he ignored several invitations to explain his role in the alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the N-Power project.

N-power is one of the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) established by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to look into unemployment and increase social development.

The singer was arrested and detained Tuesday and Nigerians reacting to this development took to their Twitter accounts to air their views. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@drpenking writes: “D’Banj has been arrested by ICPC for diverting N-Power funds. He allegedly connived with some government officials, created ghost beneficiaries and paid the money into accounts which have been linked to him. N-power has to be the greatest fraud scheme to ever exist in Nigeria.”

Adetutu Balogun, MBA writes: “D’banj is accused of fraudulently diverting money earmarked for N-Power program. He colluded with some compromised govt officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of d scheme.The money meant for beneficiaries are paid to accounts that are allegedly linked to him!”

@Davekenadu writes: “If the news about D’banj isn’t false, then, the ICPC also needs to investigate Nigerian content creators. Just two skits and boom one Benz. I don’t know why these men like to see people suffering. Everybody na fraud. God save my country oh.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “D’banj arrested for fraud? That’s a bit surprising though. Why do some celebrities always go down this path? Even if music stopped paying at some point, is it now so bad that one would resort to diverting N-Power funds. Can’t say I’m not disappointed. I like this guy.

”@_realkingsley writes: “ICPC have arrested and detained artist D’Banj for conniving with corrupt Govt officials to divert hundreds of thousands funds meant for N-Power beneficiaries. Me: This is first degree wickedness. #God abeg.”

@el_bonga writes: “The levels of corruption in Nigeria is beyond redemption. Who would have thought D’Banj, a successful musician would be allegedly involved in corruption to divert funds meant for nPower beneficiaries? This is really disgraceful to say the least.”

@OjiUgo_nwa writes: “D Banj arrested by ICPC for diverting funds earmarked for the N-Power project. He’s alleged to have colluded with some government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme. Ife na eme.”