Nigerians React As Malami Abubakar Absolves Kyari Of Money Laundering

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement of the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Malami Abubakar concerning the money laundering accusation leveled against the former Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner had earlier reported that Abubakar Malami, SAN, had Malami, in legal advice, enjoined the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out further investigations, adding that a prima facie case of money laundering had been established against the DCP.

Malami’s legal advice read in part, “That there exists prima facie case of conspiracy, collaboration, receipt, conversion, transfer and/or retention of proceeds of unlawful activities contrary to the provision of sections 15, 17 & 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 and Section 17 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, Cap E, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, against DCP Abba Kyari and other suspects in view of the overwhelming evidence showing the nature of his disguised financial transactions and activities with Abbas Hushpuppi, Efe Martins, Usman Ibrahim Waziri, Sikiru Adekoya, Hussaini Ala and Sharon Festus, who are all confirmed members of an international Internet fraud network.

“Although the facts and circumstances of this case as contained in the case file are suggestive to money laundering offences against DCP Abba Kyari and his accomplices namely: Abbas Hushpuppi, Efe Martins, Usman Ibrahim Waziri, Sikiru Adekoya, Hussaini Ala and Sharon Festus; to successfully prosecute them, there is a need for a more thorough dissecting and tracing of the suspected 33 proceeds of crime received by DCP Abba Kyari directly or indirectly through the said accomplices.”

The latest directive of Malami runs contrary to his earlier directive that Kyari should be probed for money laundering and for receiving 33 proceeds of crime.

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to lampoon the Justice minister for trying to obstruct justice and allowing Kyari to go Scott-free.

According to some, the death of the former DIG Joseph Egbunike was fishy as his death was to allow for a cover-up for Kyari.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

Ukonu Obasi@ukonu_obasi writes: “The Igbo DIG that investigated and indicted Abba Kyari of money laundering dies. A few days later, Nigerian Attorney General exonerate Abba Kyari of money laundering charges. Coincidence? Make of it what you will. Nigeria is a hopeless country. Serve it at your risk. #EndNigeria.”

Simon Ekpa@simon_ekpa writes: “Abba Kyari and his Co Fulani Jihadists killed DIG Joseph Egbunike for refusing to betray Biafra during Anambra election. Egbunike rejected the appointment as officer in charge of Anambra election but accepted to investigate international criminal Abba Kyari. They killed him.

“Malami the AGF of Nig is one of the Abba Kyari Drug cartel, they’ve threaten to expose him and implicate him should incase he extradite Abba Kyari after I predicted that he will not make it alive back to Nigeria if extradited to the US. Remember Malami involvement in Odili saga?

“Tell Malami that Abba Kyari is not wanted in the US for money laundering rather he is being charged in the US for his involvement in Internet Scam (wire fraud/scam), money laundering comes in if people were scammed & the money sent to him. So, he must be extradited to US.”

EMMANUEL NECHI@EmmanuelNechi writes: “WE AGREED, NO STRESS, PLEASE DO NIGERIANS A FAVOUR, EXTRADITE ABBA KYARI TO USA, LET HIM PROOF TO FBI THAT HE NEVER LAUNDERED MONEY. JUSTICE MINISTER, ABUBAKAR MALAMI HAD JUST RUBBISHED FBI REPORT, AND HAD DISGRACED A COMPETENT U.S COURT FOR DECLARING ABBA KYARI WANTED.”

Umar Sa’ad Hassan Alaye_100 writes: “Malami is a clown..Is money laundering the only way the US said Abba Kyari aided Hushpuppi in the commission of fraud? What about locking up those that crossed him?.Why did his legal advice not speak on that?”

Bala Amadi Dele@DonGr8t4Presido writes: “The time to prove that this govt is actually fighting corruption has come. It’s no longer a secret that DCP Kyari has “protection” from above. That is why he is above the law and not a respecter of the law. Even while under suspension, he was still doing things with impunity.”