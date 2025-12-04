Nigerians Will Enjoy Improved Security, New Defence Minister Promises

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly sworn-in Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), on Thursday pledged swift and measurable improvements in national security, assuring Nigerians that results will be visible “within the shortest possible time.”

Speaking with State House correspondents after taking the oath of office before President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, Musa vowed to rebuild synergy across Nigeria’s security architecture and do “whatever it takes” to safeguard citizens.

“My immediate priority is to make sure defence takes its place fully in the country,” he said. “The synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies is important, and all Nigerians must be carried along. Security is everybody’s responsibility.”

Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, said he is returning to familiar terrain and will convert the goodwill shown to him by Nigerians into tangible outcomes.

“I appreciate all Nigerians. They have shown me love, and I will ensure that Nigeria is secured,” he added.

He also disclosed that President Tinubu tasked him with delivering security that citizens can feel in their homes, farms, and schools.

“Nigerians should be able to sleep with their eyes closed, return to their farms, and send their children to school without fear,” he said. “Everyone will be carried along as we work to grow the country in line with the Renewed Hope agenda.”

Musa’s comments came barely 24 hours after his five-hour Senate screening and confirmation on Wednesday. He succeeds Mohammed Badaru, who served from August 28, 2023, until his resignation on December 1, 2025.

Thursday’s swearing-in marked Musa’s second visit to the Villa this week. He was sighted entering the premises on Monday night before his nomination was announced the following day.

His appointment follows his retirement in October during a major shake-up of the military high command. A decorated officer, Musa, 58, served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 to 2025 and won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

Born in Sokoto in 1967, he completed his primary and secondary education in the state before attending the College of Advanced Studies, Zaria. He joined the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1991.

Musa has held a long list of military appointments, including General Staff Officer, Training/Operations, HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Army Policy and Plans; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (Lake Chad). He later served as Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, and Commander of the Infantry Corps.

In his letter to the Senate, President Tinubu expressed confidence in Musa’s capacity to strengthen the Ministry of Defence and reinforce Nigeria’s security framework.

His return to the security council comes one month after U.S. President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and threatened military action over alleged mass killings of Christians. It also comes amid a surge in mass abductions and attacks, with at least 490 people kidnapped from schools and worship centres in Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara in the past two weeks.