Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Surge As NCDC Registers 268 New Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria recorded 268 new COVID-19 infections in 10 states on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated.

The new infection figure indicated an increase of 161 from the 107 infections reported on Tuesday.

NCDC stated on Thursday that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus reported more than half of the new infections.

Lagos State, it added reported a backlog of 225 cases for Dec. 7, 2021.

Rivers State in the South-South followed on the log with 17 cases; Enugu State, 10 cases and Edo, five cases.

Bauchi and Ogun States reported three cases each, while Oyo State recorded two cases.

Kaduna, Bayelsa, and Delta states also reported a single case each.

The NCDC affirmed, however, that there was no fatality.

NCDC added that the fatality toll stood at 2,980 as of Wednesday when infection figure rose to 215,164.

It added that there were 4,664 active cases, while 207,520 infected persons had been treated and discharged from hospitals.

The agency said that Bayelsa and Lagos states reported a backlog of five and two discharged cases respectively for Dec. 7, 2021.

The NCDC stated that the country had tested 3,629,527 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.