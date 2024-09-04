Nigeria’s Power Generation Hits 5,313mw, First Time In 3 Years – Adelabu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s power generation rose to a three-year high of 5,313mw on Monday, the Ministry of Power has saud.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power , Mr Adebayo Adelabu.

Adelabu, therefore urged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to take more energy in order to prevent a grid collapse.

”When power is produced and not picked by the DisCos, it could lead to grid collapse as frequency drops..

”Efforts will be made to encourage industries to purchase bulk energy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that in May, the federal government pledged to generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity before the end of the year.

During his ministerial address in Abuja while presenting achievements of his ministry since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, Adelabu, said the country’s power generation rose to 5,000MW on May 3.

Adelabu vowed that power generation in Nigeria would hit 6,000MW before the end of this year, going by the improvements in the sector in 2023.(NAN)