NiMet Forecasts 3-Day Thunderstorms, Rains From Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thundery and rainy weather conditions from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Wednesday in Abuja, predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, and Adamawa states during the morning hours.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, moderate rains are expected over parts of Niger State during the morning. Moderate rains are also expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue States later in the day.

“Over the southern region, intermittent rains are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano states on Friday morning.

The agency anticipated scattered thunderstorms across the northern region later in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted isolated rains over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, and Plateau States on Friday morning.

It forecast moderate rains over parts of Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, and Benue States later in the day.

The agency forecast cloudy skies over the southern region during the morning hours and intermittent rains over parts of the region later in the day.

“For Saturday, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kaduna, Bauchi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba, and Kebbi States in the morning hours. Later in the afternoon and evening hours, widespread thunderstorms are expected across the northern region.

“Over the North Central region, moderate rains are expected during the morning hours over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Benue states,” it said.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the North Central region during the afternoon and evening hours.

It anticipated intermittent rains across the southern region during the afternoon to evening hours.

NiMet advised residents of major cities to avoid flood-prone areas, as there is a high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precautions and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

“The public and airline operators are advised to obtain updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.(NAN)