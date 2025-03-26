NIS Digitalization Initiative Eliminates Corruption, Inefficiencies –Enugu Command Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Enugu state Command, Nkechi Enete, has said that the digitization processes, and other significant innovations initiated by the incumbent Comptroller General CGI, of the Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, has enhanced Efficiency, transparency, and eliminating corruption in the establishment.

She noted that the unveiling of the novel innovations by the NIS, under Nandap’s watch has no doubt added tremendous value to its services and changed the narrative.

Comptroller Enete, stated this Tuesday during the 3rd National sensitization campaign on increased digitalization and consolidated innovations for efficient and transparent service held at the Enugu state Command headquarters of the NIS.

She noted that, “the Passport Automation Process is fast changing the narrative in the organization, adding that “this innovation has significantly reduced the processing time for International passport applications thereby eliminating the opportunities for corruption that existed in the manual process, due to increased human interface.

“It is my honor to welcome you to this gathering as we reaffirm our commitment to the transformative agenda of the Nigeria Immigration Service under the visionary leadership of the Comptroller General of Immigration, CGI Kemi Nanna Nandap, and Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“Today, we align with the national campaign to deepen digitalization and innovation as cornerstones for transparency, efficiency and a corruption-free service.

According to the Enugu NIS boss, “This is the 3rd National Sensitization campaign geared towards efficient service delivery with a view to increase Nigerians and Non-Nigerians satisfaction.

“Looking at today’s program, I am very convinced that at the end of the exercise you will be armed with the necessary skills and knowledge to propel us to our destination.

“The theme for this sensitization is tagged “Increased Digitalization and Consolidated Innovations for Efficient and Transparent Services”.

She disclosed that the campaign was flagged off at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters by the Comptroller General of Immigration Service kemi Nanna Nandap on Thursday 20th March, 2025.

“The Service under her able leadership plays a crucial role in facilitation of Regular Migration, Border Management and National Security.

“Our actions in the above mentioned areas significantly impact the image of Nigeria, therefore ensuring Efficiency, Transparency in our Operations.

“In line with the Comptroller General’s digitization processes, the under listed innovations for efficient and transparent Services have been unveiled”

Other innovations initiated by the CGI, includes, “Contactless Passport Application Process. This innovation enables Nigerians to upload and submit their applications online, eliminating physical contact entirely with officers

“The e-gates at the Airports by the Service is also a giant step towards enhancing security, streamlining airport processes and improving overall travel experiences.

Also initiated by the CGI, is the “The introduction of body cameras by NIS is also a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in our daily operations.

“Command and Control Centre for Monitoring Migration patterns. The Centre incorporates advanced technological capabilities for Immigration management and security, irregular Migration detection, Unmanned border Monitoring and advanced Passenger Information (API) analysis.

She explained that “the Command and Control Centre also features real-time video surveillance of border areas and an integrated communication platform connecting border Units, Control posts, State Commands and the Service Headquarters.

Also on the innovation list are the Electronic visa (e-visa). The service is on the verge of introducing an online visa application process designed to be more efficient and convenient thereby reducing the bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“Collaboration and strategic partnership with Interpol and some key anti-corruption agencies to reinforce internal control mechanisms and uphold ethical standards.

“It might interest you to know that out of the five Interpol trainers recently certified for Nigeria, NIS officers are among them.

“Today, Enugu State Command aligns with the National Campaign with the mandate of implementing critical digital tools to revolutionalize service delivery. Therefore, I urge all officers to uphold the highest ethical standards and embrace digitalization as a tool for national reformation.

“In this vein, the command will be embarking on a road walk tomorrow Wednesday 26th day of March to educate and sensitize the general public on the menace of corruption.

“Let’s join hands together to build a corruption free NIS, that will reflect the dignity of the nation” stressing that Corruption tarnishes the image of the service, and country.

Our Correspondent writes that “Take Action! Report corruption promptly! was inscripted on the event banner, just as Comptroller Enete warned personnel of the Command to key into the ongoing reforms in the service, saying anyone found violating ethical standards will be seriously sanctioned.

In their separate remarks, two officers of the NIS, from the headquarters in Abuja, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration one (ASI1), Precious Osho, and Superintendent of Immigration (SI), Okagbue Chike of the Anti corruption unit, had collaborated all that the Enugu Command Comptroller said.

Goodwill messages from Heads of federal government establishments in Enugu such as the Correctional Service, Federal fire service, National orientation Agency, NOA were delivered during the event.