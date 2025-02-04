NLC To Stop Telecoms Tariff Hike Protest Following FG Intervention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Government have reached an agreement to temporarily put on hold its planned nationwide protest against the 50 percent increase in telecommunications tariffs.



After a meeting on Monday with government representatives, NLC leadership, led by Joe Ajaero, president of the congress, decided to delay the protest for two weeks.



As part of the agreement, a 10-member committee, comprising five members from each side, has been created to review the tariff hike report and look for solutions that address the concerns of both telecom operators and consumers.



The committee is also expected to submit its findings within two weeks.

It could be recalled that the NLC had announced plans to go on nationwide protests on February 4 after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced a 50 percent increase in telecom tariffs which is as result of increased operational costs and inflation.



Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the NLC president frowned that labour was not informed before the tariff hike was agreed upon by the NCC.



“We emphasised to them that the NLC is the largest organisation in the whole of Africa, and there is no consultation of stakeholders that does not include us that will stand,” Ajaero said.

“It was on that premise that they agreed to have a larger committee to look at the entire tariff structure and model to come up with a realistic and all-inclusive agreement.

“So, the committee will be made up of five, five from both sides, and expected to come up with a result after two weeks that will determine the next line of action and the process of engagement.

“The symbolic action of submitting the letters tomorrow will be put on hold until the outcome of such a committee.



“The outcome of such a committee is what will determine our next line of action in terms of protest, in terms of boycott, in terms of even withdrawal of services, which are the three issues put online.



“But I want to use this particular meeting to put in our displeasure on the electricity tariff and the tax that is killing the workers now the tax regime, which is unbearable.



“So those are actions that are still on course, you know, until they are addressed. So that’s the summary of the meeting.”



Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, stated that there would be no protest on February 4.



“Well, as you can see, we have been engaging with members of Nigeria Labour Congress, the leadership, the president, secretary, and other members of the executive council of the NLC,” the minister said.



“We have met here under the chairmanship of the secretary government of the federation. We have the minister of finance and the coordinating minister of the economy, the minister of budget, the minister of communication, minister of labour and myself, and, of course, the executive vice chairman of the NCC.



“We have deliberated at length. The crux of the matter is that there is already a study that was conducted by the NCC that led them to arrive at this 50 percent increase.



“Now, we are discussing this with labour and labour has agreed that they will look at that study, and then a small committee has been set up to look at that study once again and come up with a final resolution for the consideration of government and labour in about two weeks’ time.



“So, the summary of it is that labour and the Nigerians Labour Congress specifically, and the delegation of the federal government, have set up a committee of five each.

“We’re going to meet here continuously for the next two weeks, and at the end of the second week, we will now come up with a recommendation that will be given to the government and the organised labour for final consideration.



“Now, I think what has happened here has effectively taken out that position (protests). Both of us have agreed. And in fact, it is an attempt to put a stop to that (protests) that led us to make this meeting to happen today.



“So this meeting has happened both the organized labour, the NLC, particularly the government People have sat down here and have agreed on this position so there won’t be any protest tomorrow by Nigerian Labour Congress, and there will be some form of report that will come up in about two weeks from now to consider the study and other considerations by both parties.”