Nnamdi Kanu’s Agitation Weakens South-East’s Chances Of Producing Credible Candidate -Yakasai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has stated that the secessionist agitation by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has weakened the chances of the Igbo people to produce a credible presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Yakasai disclosed this during an interview with Channels TV .

According to the 96-year-old statesman, the South-East geopolitical zone must make Nigerians believe beyond any reasonable doubt that it is prepared to occupy the exalted office in 2023.

According to Yakasai, the Igbo people must not sit back and ask that the next Presidency be zoned to them.

He said, “The card is on the Southeastern people’s desk. It is up to them to try to reach out. I’m a strong supporter of a President from the South after Buhari and also if he can come from the South-East I have no problem.

“My quarrel is that this is not something you just stay at home and pray that people will just dash it to you; you have to show interest, you have to be serious, you have to try to convince people that you are really up to the task. This is what in my opinion is missing from the South-East.

“There is that desire on their part but they are not exact in their position to manifest that desire to convince people that are rarely serious about it.

“There is this anxiety in Nigeria about the position of the South-East because it is surprising to many people including people like me…This Nnamdi Kanu who ordinarily to me would not be a good candidate for the governorship of any of the South-Eastern state is now claiming the attention (and) support of prominent people in the South-East is making people doubt if the South-East is really ready to produce a credible candidate that would help Nigeria as a whole. That doubt is there.”