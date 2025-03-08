NNPC Ltd, Ssonic Petroleum Sign 80mmscf/D Gas Supply Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd. (NGML), and NIPCO Gas Ltd., have signed an agreement with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd. to supply natural gas to the company’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lagos State.

NGML, a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd. and its Unincorporated Joint Venture (UJV) partner, NIPCO, executed the Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Ssconic to supply gas to its plant located at Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos state.

The NNPC Ltd.’s Spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said under the terms of the agreement executed, the NGML-NIPCO UJV would supply 80 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day of natural gas for 20 years.

He said the gas supply agreement was part of efforts by the NNPC Ltd. to boost domestic gas utilisation for the nation’s industrial and economic growth.

This development , he said would promote the use of gas as a cleaner, cheaper and more environmentally friendly fuel in keeping with the goal of reducing global warming. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)