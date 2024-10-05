NNPC/Seplat JV’s “Eye Can See” Programme Restores Vision, Hope in Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NNPC Ltd/ Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) partnership has conducted a medical outreach, providing free eye health services to individuals with visual impairments in the Ohaji/Egbema community of Imo State.

Through its “Eye Can See” programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the JV dispensed more than 10,000 reading glasses and successfully performed 639 eye surgeries, including cataract removals, for host community members who otherwise had limited access to such vital medical services.

The “Eye Can See” programme, which commenced in 2017, has been a beacon of hope in the eastern asset of the NNPC upstream investments, positively impacting over 20,000 people to date.

In his remarks during the event, Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC’s Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, represented by Dr. Obinna Otuu, Manager, JV Asset B emphasized the significance of the initiative to NNPC Ltd’s corporate mission of enriching the lives of Nigerians.

Elaborating further on the broader vision behind the programme, Wunti stated that the NNPC Ltd takes pride in being more than just an energy provider. “We are a partner in progress, dedicated to making sustainable contributions to the communities that support us,” he added.

According to him, the “Eye Can See” initiative reflects “our belief that corporate structures can and should play a vital role in societal development.”

He noted that the programme goes beyond immediate medical care by educating individuals on lifestyle choices to prevent conditions like hypertension and diabetes, which can lead to permanent vision loss.

Expressing his appreciation for the support of the local government, beneficiaries, and NNPC Ltd’s partners, Wunti observed that together with Seplat, the National Oil Company is paving the way for a brighter future where access to essential health services is possible for all.

“This project is not just about restoring vision; it is about giving people hope and the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives. This year’s outreach in Ohaji/Egbema is a testament to the ongoing commitment of NNPC and Seplat to improve the quality of life in their host communities,” he affirmed.

The “Eye Can See” initiative has had a profound impact on the communities it serves. By providing free eye screenings, surgeries, reading glasses, and health education, the programme has transformed lives and restored hope to many who had been suffering from visual impairments.

NNPC/Seplat JV remains dedicated to contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s development through initiatives like the “Eye Can See” programme. The partnership is committed to expanding the reach of its CSR programmes, ensuring that even more people across Nigeria can benefit from the life-changing services.