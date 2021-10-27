No Business In Nigeria Can Survive Without Generators – AFDB President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, has lamented that shortage of energy is affecting the growth of Nigerian industries negatively.

Adesina disclosed this while speaking at a meeting organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja , saying that no business can survive in Nigeria without generators.

The former Agric minister also disclosed that unless Nigeria decisively tackles its energy deficiency and reliability, its industries will continue to be uncompetitive.

He said: “Today, no business can survive in Nigeria without generators. Consequently, the abnormal has become normal.

“Unless Nigeria decisively tackles its energy deficiency and reliability, its industries will always remain uncompetitive.”























