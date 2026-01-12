No One Can Sack Me Except Tinubu, Says Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that only President Bola Tinubu has the power to remove him from office, dismissing calls for his dismissal.

Wike made the remarks on Sunday during a thank-you visit to Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, where he met with party leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths. The minister has been touring the state’s 23 local government areas to appreciate residents for their support in the 2023 elections and to garner continued backing for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking to the gathering, Wike described politics as a matter of interest, not sentiment, and emphasised the influence of Obio/Akpor in Rivers State politics.

“There is no sentiment, there is no emotion. Politics is an interest; the interest of your people. Power is not given; we struggle for it,” Wike said.

“So for the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor. All these people commenting from the sidelines… let us see how it will work. We will use our strength to punish them. Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making the pronouncement. Nobody has become the senator of Rivers East without Obio/Akpor deciding.”

On calls for his removal, Wike said, “Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes I cannot offer anything again, he has the right, not that you should tell him. I am proud that the people of Obio/Akpor, the people of Rivers State, and Nigerians know we have not disappointed them in the FCT.”

Earlier, Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman, Gift Worlu, praised Wike’s political influence and leadership, describing him as a major asset to the council, the state, and the nation. Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, also reaffirmed the legislature’s support for Wike and President Tinubu.

The visit comes amid renewed political tension in Rivers State. On Thursday, the Rivers Assembly, led by Amaewhule, formally commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, over alleged gross misconduct, including extra-budgetary spending of over N800 billion, withholding funds from the Assembly Service Commission, and defiance of Supreme Court rulings.

The development marks a further escalation in the ongoing political crisis in the state, which has seen previous impeachment attempts halted by presidential intervention and a state of emergency declared by President Tinubu.