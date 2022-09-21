No Political Campaigns Until ASUU Strike Is Resolved – NANS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian students have threatened not to let political candidates and their political parties campaign until the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is resolved.

The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), also stated that they will put a halt to all the nation’s public assets, including sea ports.

They made this known on Wednesday in a press conference at Ogun Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Abeokuta.

The Chairman, NANS National Taskforce on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Raymond Ojo, said the blocking of roads and ports is just a warning.

Ojo said: “If the government fails to conclude all the negotiation and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerian students who have been at home for the past seven months.

“We promise them that we will not allow any political campaign to hold across the country until we are back to class,” he said.

According to him, a lot of Nigerian students have lost a complete academic session because of an “unwarranted dispute between the FG and ASUU”.