Nollywood Actor Emmanuel France Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Emmanuel France, has passed away.

France, who is believed to be around 84 years old, has acted in films like Cross My Sin, She Is My Sister, The Director among others.

Nigerian filmmaker, Femi Ogedengbe, confirmed the death of the deceased actor on his Instagram page on Monday.

“Rest in peace to one of Nollywood’s legends, Uncle Emmanuel France,” Ogedengbe wrote. “One of the actors I took to Tanzania in 2006. We shot three movies together: Cross My Sin, She Is My Sister and The Director. R.I.P.”

The cause of the death of the actor was not ascertained as of the time of filing this report.