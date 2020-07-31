Northern Governors Condemn Attack on Zulum’s Convoy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Northern Governors Forum has condemned Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, describing the act as callous and reprehensible.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, made the condemnation in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

He said the attack on the governor’s convoy on his way to Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state was an act to frustrate his efforts in ensuring the well-being of the vulnerable in the state.

The governor expressed concern that Zulum was attacked while on the way to distribute palliatives to Internally Displaced Persons for the Sallah celebration.

Lalong said the incident was a desperate attempt by criminal elements to sabotage Zulum’s efforts toward reducing the sufferings of IDPs who had been traumatised by terrorists.

“This regrettable attack shows the desperation by enemies of peace and humanity at large to jeopardise all efforts towards making life easier for victims of violence in the state over the years.

”The Northern Governors Forum strongly condemns this attack and stands with Gov. Zulum who has demonstrated courage in personally reaching out to people in need despite the dangers.

”We urge him not to be deterred as he keeps working with security agencies to protect the lives and property of the people.” he said.

(NAN)