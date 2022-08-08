2023: Enugu APC Leader Ude, Accuses Agballa, Of Working Against Party’s Presidential Candidate, Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mainstream Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has accused the embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa of working against their presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, calling on the national leadership of the ruling party to beam it’s search light on the state.

To drive home his point, Ude, who is the pioneer Deputy state Chairman of the party in the state posited that “as politicians, we don’t need any naysayer nor prophet to tell us that Agballa and his co- travellers in Enugu APC are working against the interest of our presidential flag bearer, Senator Ahmed Tinunbu, the (Jagaban).

“For instance, all the 2023 APC Candidates for various positions, ranging from Governorship to State House of Assembly that emerged through Ugochukwu Agballa’s faction, have deliberately refused to attach the photograph of Bola Tinubu in their campaign bill boards scattered across the State as done by flag bearers of other Political parties.

He noted that “Unlike the Enugu APC flag bearers, all the bill boards mounted by the Labour Party Candidates and those of the People’s Democratic party PDP have the pictures of Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in their backgrounds.

“Our investigation has revealed that APC Enugu State, under Embattled Ugochukwu Agballa’s watch is deliberately working against our amiable presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and that is why we are calling on the national leadership of our great party to as a matter of urgency beam it’s search light on the state.

Speaking with Newsmen Monday in Enugu, Ude, also alleged that Agballa and group have been campaigning openly for the labour party (LP) presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“We are raising this alarm on time so that the national body of our dear party can rise up and do the needful. Because this is an ugly development that will be counter- productive to our party if allowed unchecked.

“What is happening in Enugu APC indicates clearly that Agballa is against the presidential ambition of our Candidate Tinubu.

“He is engaging in such anti party activities just to impress his pay masters in Imo state who enthroned him through the back door.

“Am therefore, calling on the national headship of the APC to put in place an independent monitoring body that would carry out a thorough investigation on Enugu State concerning issue of anti -party activities under Agballa’s watch.

Ude added: “the mainstream members of APC in Enugu State are equally raising this alarm because such anti party conducts by Agballa, if allowed to continue, may hinder us from garnering the required 25 percent votes from Enugu State.