NPFL: Rangers Humble Visiting Sunshine In Enugu, Maintain 3rd Position

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Defending Champions of the Nigeria professional Football League NPFL Rangers International FC of Enugu, Wednesday humbled visiting Sunshine FC of Akure by 3 – 0 in the Week 26 of the League.

The Flying Antelopes continued to maintain 3rd position on the league table, following the victory, as they now have 41 points.

Rangers opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half through Jersey No 18, Bashir Usman.

Usman equally kissed the opponents net at exactly the 32nd minute of the game, as he scored the second goal, while Jersey No 7, Kingsley Maduforo capped the winning spree in the 44th minute of the first half.

Attempts by the Enugu club dude to record more goals in the second half of the encounter hit the brick wall as the Sunshine goalkeeper resisted all the attempts by the Rangers players to kiss his net

Speaking with Sports Writers at the end of the game, Sunshine Technical Adviser, Bala Abubakar said his team did not play according to expectation, adding that Rangers were not fantastic either.

“In a game, you win some, you lose some. Though we lost, Rangers were not all that fantastic. It is only that we lost some scoring chances,”

Rangers Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu on his part, said though they won, his boys were not at their best during the encounter.