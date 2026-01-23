NSCDC Commandant General Charges Newly promoted Enugu Officers On Professionalism, Discipline

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commandant General (C-G) of the Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has charged the newly promoted (one hundred and forty seven) 147 officers and men of the Enugu state Command of the security agency to uphold highest standards of professionalism, integrity and discipline.

Our Correspondent reports that ten senior officers were elevated to the new rank of Deputy Commandant of Corps DCC, just as others were promoted to different ranks, such as Assistant Commandant of Corps ACC, Chief Superintendent of Corps CSC, Superintendent of Corps SC, Deputy superintendent of Corps DSC, as well as Assistant Superintendent of corpse ASC 1 and 2.

Amongst those promoted to the new rank of Deputy superintendent of Corps DSC, is the Command’s public Relations officer PRO, Chukwu Pamela.

Addressing the excited officers on behalf of the CG, During the official decoration of the 2025/2026 exercise, held at the Command’s Headquarters in Enugu on Thursday, the state Commandant, Dr. Elijah Etim Willie, harped on the need for the officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline.

He said “to our newly promoted officers and men, I congratulate you most heartily. Your promotion is a recognition of your dedication, discipline, and commitment to duty”, noting that it is not merely a change of rank, but a call to greater responsibility, Leadership, and service.

“As you wear your new tanks today, I charge you to uphold the highest standards of Professionalism, integrity, and discipline. Lead by example, respect the chain of command, and let your conduct reflect the honour and values of the corpse”.

According to him, “Promotion comes with increased expectations. I therefore expect renewed zeal, improved performance, and unweaving loyalty from you in the discharge of your duties, particularly, in the protection of lives and critical national assets across the state”.

“To all officers and men, I urge you to remain united, focused and committed to our collective mandate. Together we shall continue to strengthen the image and effectiveness of the corps

Commandant Willie, thanked other sister security agencies in the sate for their continued cooperation, collaboration and support, pointing out that it has greatly enhanced security operations and inter agency synergy within the state .

“We value this partnership and remain committed to sustaining it for the collective safety of our people”, disclosing that NSCDC in the state has a total of seven Area commands and thirty seven Divisions.

In an interview with newsmen, the Command’s spokesperson, DSC Chukwu, expressed appreciation to the agency and Ministry of Interior for finding her and her colleagues worthy of the elevation, stressing that she is not unaware of the expectations attached to the new rank.

The PRO however, promised to leave up to expectation in her new position as a way of reciprocating the federal government’s gesture .

Sister security agencies that graced the ceremony includes, the police, Customs, Nigeria correctional service, the Federal Road safety corpw FRSC, federal fire service, Nigeria Drug Law enforcement Agency NDLEA, amongst others