NSCDC Deploys 3,000 Personnel For Independence Anniversary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 3,000 personnel to ensure security in the FCT as Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary.

Mr Mathias Ohieme, Commandant, FCT NSCDC, stated that this on Wednesday at the FCT Command in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ohieme resumed office on Sept. 29, replacing former Commandant, Patrick Ukpan.

Ohieme said that personnel deployed were drawn from different operational units of the Corps.

“Some of the specialized units deployed are from the Arm Squad Unit, Anti Fraud and Rapid Response Squad.

“They have been deployed to ensure security at the Eagle Square where the Independence Day will be celebrated.

“Others were also deployed to protect the nooks and crannies, critical infrastructures and strategic places in FCT where criminals might want to strike.

“It has been observed that hoodlums and criminals make use of public holidays to perform their criminal acts because they believe all security operatives’ attention will be at areas of celebration,” he said.

He warned those with plans to get involved in vandalism or any act of criminality to desist.

“If we arrest any defaulter, the law would take its course, we hereby advise parents to check the movements of their wards, because there are restricted areas and if they are caught in anything untoward, they will answer to the law.“

He urged Nigerians to celebrate in peace as security agencies were on the ground to ensure safety.

“We will work with other security agencies on the ground to ensure the security of lives and property.

“Citizens should feel free to get across to the service, through its emergency number; 08054747755 in case of any emergency,” he said.

(NAN)

