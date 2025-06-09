Obi: I Also Could Have Removed Petrol Subsidy, Floated Naira But Organized Method

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, has stated that he would have removed petrol subsidy and floated the naira if he were elected president.

Obi stated this on Monday while speaking in an interview with Arise Television, saying that he would have carried out the policies in a “gradual and organised” manner.

According to the former Anambra governor, everyone understands the “criminality and corruption” connected with the petrol subsidy regime, and it needs to end.

Obi also talked about the whereabouts of the funds that were saved from the petrol subsidy since its removal, saying that the funds should have been invested in “critical infrastructure”.

According to him, critical areas of development have not seen any sign of improvement since the fuel subsidy was removed.

“I have consistently maintained that I would have removed the fuel subsidy. If you go to my manifesto, it is there and the steps I would have taken in an organised manner,” Obi said.

“There is nothing wrong with the removal of fuel subsidy. What is wrong is the haphazard way in which it was announced and implemented.

“Since we were told that we removed it because we don’t want to borrow, and that the funds will allow for investments in critical infrastructure. Billions saved. Where is it? Where is it invested in critical areas of development?

“Everybody knows critical areas of development — education, health, and pulling people out of poverty. Have any of these three improved? No.

“There is nothing wrong with floating and devaluing your currency. You do this when you have productivity.

“In all of this, I would have done the same thing in an organised manner.”