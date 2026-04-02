Obi Says He Will Work with Malami, El-Rufai Despite Corruption Charges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, says he is willing to work with members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) even if they face corruption allegations.

He spoke on Saturday on Magic FM in Aba, Abia State.

Obi said working closely with such people gives him the chance to change them positively if they are guilty.

He referenced Jesus Christ in the Bible, who associated with tax collectors and prostitutes to transform them.

“Most of them are actually facing persecution, because yesterday, they were the people who were saints,” Obi said.

He cited Nasir el-Rufai and Abubakar Malami as examples. El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, faces fraud and money laundering charges filed by the ICPC on March 24. Malami, a former attorney-general of the federation, faces money laundering charges alongside his wife and son, filed by the EFCC. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Obi argued that the law is applied selectively, noting that some people who have done worse remain free while the government targets its political opponents.

He also stated that he remains the most qualified person to become the ADC’s presidential candidate, citing his experience in business, banking, governance, and international partnerships.

“I’m the most qualified to become an ADC candidate. Who is more competent? Who has more capacity? When I say it, I know people don’t like that, but I say it to everyone,” Obi said.