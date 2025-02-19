Coup: Brazil Files Charges Against Ex- President Jair Bolsonaro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Brazil’s Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro in connection with an alleged coup plot to overturn the 2022 election.

The charges, which must be formally accepted by the Supreme Court, came following a recommendation from Brazil’s national police.

In addition, Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet filed charges against 33 other people.

They faced a number of charges, including being involved in an attempted coup d’état and an armed criminal organisation and the violent abolition of the rule of law.

This is according to a statement from Gonet’s office.

In November, police said that Bolsonaro “directly and actively participated’’ in plotting a coup to overturn the election along with his supporters.

Bolsonaro, who was president from 2019 to 2022, was also fully aware of an alleged plan by soldiers to kill Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in the election.

This was well as Lula’s vice president and a Supreme Court judge, the November report said.

Bolsonaro rejected the accusations against him.

Bolsonaro’s defence team said in a statement it met the accusations with dismay and indignation, the G1 website reported.

His team said Bolsonaro had never collaborated with a movement that aimed to undermine the democratic rule of law.

Bolsonaro’s son, Flávio Bolsonaro wrote on X that there was no proof against his father.

On Jan. 8, 2023, Bolsonaro supporters who refused to recognise Lula’s election victory stormed the Brazilian Congress, the government buildings and the Supreme Court in Brasília, causing significant damage.

A number of other proceedings were under way against Bolsonaro.

The police accuse him of illegally selling jewellery and luxury watches that he received as official gifts in Saudi Arabia during his term in office for his own benefit.

The former president has consistently denied the allegations.

According to investigators, he also had vaccination passports forged for him, family members and employees during the Coronavirus pandemic. (dpa/NAN)