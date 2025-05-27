Official Speaks On Reason Saudi Authorities Deported Sheikh Gumi To Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fresh details are now out, which pointed out that renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, knew of the entry restriction that was imposed on him by Saudi Arabian authorities before he decided to go on the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The African Examiner recalls that the cleric had on Monday alleged in a public statement on his official Facebook page titled “My Hajj 2025!” that he was deported at the Medina airport on Saturday, even if he was carrying a valid visa.

However, an official at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), who spoke on anonymity to The Guardian on Tuesday stated that Sheikh Gumi had “since been banned from entry into the Kingdom” and he knew of the restriction placed on him.

According to the official, the issuance of a visa by Saudi authorities is not a free pass into the Kingdom, especially for individuals who have earlier been flagged by security or immigration systems.

“He has since been banned from entry into the Kingdom. They normally will issue a visa, and then upon arrival, they will not allow you to leave immigration and will deport you. He is not the only person deported this year”.

When asked if Gumi knew of the entry restriction which was placed on him, the official said, “Yes, he is aware.”

However, Gumi alleged that the move by Saudi authorities was politically motivated as he attributed it to his outspoken views on global affairs.

He said: “For some obvious reasons, my views about world politics, the Saudi authorities are uncomfortable about my presence in Hajj after giving me the Hajj Visa.

“Thanks to the Nigerian authorities, who have pledged to take up the matter immediately with Saudi authorities. That is the value of our cherished freedom and democracy.

“I’m now free to attend to my health and farming activities. We should continue to pray for the safe return of all pilgrims, peace, and prosperity for our dear nation.

“And accomplish the Hajj, i.e, pilgrimage and the Umra for Allah, but if you are prevented, (slaughter) the offering available with you. (meaning, you are then free from Hajj or Umra).”