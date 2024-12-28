Ohanaeze election: P-G, Ozichukwu, Promises Credible, Peaceful Process

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, has pledged to ensure a credible and peaceful election for the next leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Chukwu made the promise on Friday in Owerri, while inaugurating the screening and election committees for the exercise slated for January 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwu, whose tenure will end on Jan. 10, 2025, was appointed to lead the body, following the death of erstwhile President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

In line with the doctrine of necessity, the Imo Chapter of Ohanaeze, led by Mr C. J Ihemedu, presented Chukwu to the Imeobi Ohanaeze to exhaust the remaining period of a four-year tenure allotted to Imo.

The Imo slot suffered huge setbacks, first with the death of Prof. George Obiozor in 2022, who was replaced by Iwuanyanwu.

Chukwu, who called the committees’ members to eschew nepotism and insist on the rule of law, harped on the need to sustain the reputation of excellence for which the Igbo nation is known.

“We’ll not take excuses as all your actions will be monitored.

“The future is in your hands. You’ll live with your conscience and you’ll be judged by history as you carry out this assignment,” Chukwu said.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Chief Ejiofor Onyia, thanked Chukwu for finding him and other members worthy of the assignment.

Onyia promised to do his best to achieve the organisation’s set goals.

He appealed to Igbo leaders – the Imeobi, General Assembly and committee members – to cooperate with the committees and be free to contest, play by the rules and avoid cutting corners.

NAN further reports that Dr Eme Okoro was appointed the Chairman of the Screening Committee with Prof. Fabian Onah as Secretary.

Members of the committee included Mr Ndubisi Jaja-Wachukwu, Chris Eluemuno, Dr Selina Ugwuoke-Adibuah, Chief Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Ray Nkemdirim, Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor, amongst others. (NAN)