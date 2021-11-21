Ohaneze Hails Buhari Over Warm Reception To Igbo Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Igbo umbrella body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the warm reception he accorded to “our illustrious son, the First Republican Parliamentarian and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi and his delegation at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja .

It said “We are particularly delighted that Mr. President has shown empathy in the current Igbo travails by mulling a political option for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our immense gratitude goes to the elder statesman, a quintessential Nigerian patriot, passionate and selfless leader, Chief Mbazulike Amechi for his profound insights, selflessness, tenacity and concerns for peace to return to the South East of Nigeria.

A statement issued by Ohaneze Spokesman, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu Saturday, noted that “In his presentation to Mr President, the nonagenarian described the “situation in the South East as painful and pathetic”.

” He lamented that “businesses have collapsed, education is crumbling and there is fear everywhere”.

The ex- Aviation Minister had equally added that he does not want to leave this planet “without peace returning to my country.

He said “I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa”.























