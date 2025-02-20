Ohaneze Ndigbo Mourns Ijaw Leader, Chief Edwin Clark

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata and the entire Igbo nation has expressed sadness of the demise of leader of the Ijaw nation and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Dr. Senator Edwin Clark.

Clark died in Abuja, on Monday 17th February 2025 at the age of 97.

A statement issued by the apex Igbo body’s publicity secretary world wide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, on Wednesday and made available to newsmen said:

“the Ohaneze leader, extends his condolences to Pa Clark”s beloved family, PANDEF, Ijaw nation and Nigerians in general”

“We recall the different roles played by Chief Clark as a nation builder, one of which was his service to the nation as Federal Commissioner of Information amongst others.

“He was a revered peace builder, an outstanding voice for regional cohesion and national unity, a strong pillar in the political development of the country, a quintessential patriot and seasoned nationalist, with undoubted commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the mantra of justice and equity”

“In Chief Clark, Ndigbo have lost a true compatriot and reliable partner in the struggle for a nation where all ethnic nationalites deserve fair access to national weath and meaningful participation in decision making.

“The Greater Nigeria Conference which he co-founded with other Nigerian Patriots in Abuja in 2022 to deliberate on the emergence of Nigerian President of South East extraction is not only his demonstration of love for Ndigbo but equally aligned with his unrelenting quest for fairness and inclusiveness of all ethniic nationalites in Nigeria.

“Chief Clark’s priceless contribution to people oriented politics, authentic quest for national unity, good governance, equitable distribution of national resources, inclusiveness in democratic leadership, coupled with transparency & accountability as the hallmark of public trust are all eloquent testimonies to his outstanding character.

“We shall miss the strong voice of Chief Edwin Clark!

May his soul rest in perfect peace”