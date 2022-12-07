Ohaneze Youth Urges Southeast To Ignore 5 Day Sit- At Home Call By Ekpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has asked the people of Southeast to resist what it referred to as “a full reign of terror being sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo through one Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa, a self -acclaimed discipline of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had ordered Ndigbo to stay at home for five days.

Reacting to the video announcement made by Ekpa National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said it was now clear that Ekpa was being sponsored by enemies of Igboland.

He wondered how any right thinking person would ask people to sit-at-home for five consecutive days at a time the country’s economic woes were biting harder.

Okwu in a statement made available to African Examiner Wednesday in Enugu said “We are a few days away to Christmas and New Year celebration, with a lot of bills for parents to pay, including house rent and school fees by January.

“But someone who is in far- away Finland, in the comfort of his room is telling parents and breadwinners to stay at home for five days.

“It is even more curious that the said Ekpa has no regards for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, yet he claims to be Kanu’s disciple. The IPOB leader, Kanu spoke this week through his lawyer that he did not give order for any sit-at-home. He spoke on the economic implications on the same people he is fighting for their freedom. So whose interest is Simon Ekpa serving?

“A clear analysis of his statement clearly showed that enemies of Ndigbo paid him to ensure a total destruction of the Southeast economy. Both Ekpa and his sponsors are enemies of Ndigbo and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. But we will no longer allow their reign of terror to continue. This will not be allowed to happen.”

Okwu therefore, urged the people of the Southeast to ignore what he called “a baseless and senseless order. This is more so as the IPOB leadership has also come out to declare that there is no such sit-at-home.”