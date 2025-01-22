Ohha MicroFinance Bank Sues Enugu State Govt. Over Unlawful Demolition Of Its Assets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ohha Microfinance Bank Limited, has instituted a suit at the Enugu State High Court, Enugu, against the Government of Enugu State and the Attorney General of the State over the unlawful demolition and destruction of its’ movable and immovable assets without any compensation, seeking N20.4 Billion as compensation.

The bank said the Governor Peter Mbah led government carried out the action in grave violation of the Constitutional rights of citizens of Nigeria to own movable and immovable properties anywhere in Nigeria.

It filed the suit through a human rights organization, operating under the banner of Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), with Barrister Omotayo as it’s president.

In the suit, Ohha Microfinance Bank Limited V. Government of Enugu State of Nigeria and Attorney General of Enugu State, with Suit No.E/37 /2025, filed on Monday, 20th, January 2024, the Plaintiff lawyer Barrister Olu Omotayo (Esq), leading two other lawyers Hammed Wasiu Adeyemi (Esq) and Desmond Kakaan Esq seek the payment of a total sum of N20, 420,194, 500 :00K (Twenty Billion Four hundred and twenty million one hundred and ninety four thousand, five hundred naira), and the following reliefs:

” A Declaration that the unlawful and illegal destruction and demolition of the Plaintiffs’ place of business properties by the defendants without payment of prompt and adequate compensation are illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

“A Declaration that the act of the Defendants in giving the Plaintiff, 72 hours notice to vacate its’ Corporate Headquarters at No.1, Ogui Road, Enugu, on the 12th day of May 2024, and the subsequent destruction of the Plaintiff Corporate Headquarters and its’ movable properties including the two “Banks Safe” which worth N15 million Naira on the 15th May 2024.

Omotayo posited that the government action “constitutes a grave violation of the right of the Plaintiff to own movable and immovable properties guaranteed under Sections 43 & 44(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended) and Articles 22 and 23, of the African Charter on Human & Peoples Rights, (Ratification and Enforcement Act) Cap. A9 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and is therefore illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Therefore, the bank is demanding for N420,194, 500 :00K (Four hundred and twenty million one hundred and ninety four thousand, five hundred naira), being special damages

It is also asking for ” 20 Billion Naira, being aggravated, punitive and General damages for unlawful demolition and destruction of the Plaintiffs’ property.

“Interest at the rate of 18% on N420,194, 500 :00K (Four hundred and twenty million one hundred and ninety four thousand, five hundred naira) from 15th May 2024, till judgment is delivered in this suit.

“Interest at the rate of 10% on the judgment sum from the date judgment is delivered in this suit till the sum is fully liquidated.

Barrister Omotayo explained that “the Plaintiffs action is predicated on the refusal of the defendants who have Been shouting to the world that the state its’ investor friendly, but consistently refused to pay compensation for the willful destruction of the Plaintiffs’ multimillion Naira investment of over 27 years in violation of the constitutional rights of the citizens of Nigeria to be paid adequate and prompt compensation in case of government acquisition of citizens property.

However, no date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.