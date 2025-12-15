Oil Palm: Two Foreign Groups, Solidaridad, Propcom Plus Assist Enugu In Policy Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – International civil society group, Solidaridad, which promotes oil palm production globally, with headquarters in the Netherlands, in partnership with Propcom plus, a climate-smart agricultural programme powered by the United Kingdom (UKs) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO) is supporting Enugu state government in the development of a sustainable oil palm policy.

Solidaridad, which operates in over 40 countries across five continents, has been in existence for over 55 years, working to create resilient communities and sustainable supply chains, and promoting sustainable land-use planning and production in oil palm.

In partnership with Propcom Plus, the organization on Thursday in Enugu, South East Nigeria concluded a stakeholder engagement as part of ongoing consultations to support the development of a sustainable oil palm policy for the state government.

Our Correspondent reports that the joint efforts are geared toward the formulation and adoption of the Enugu State Sustainable Oil Palm Policy (ESSOP).

Speaking at the event, the Solidaridad programme Manager, Mr. Kene Onukwube, explained that The policy is designed to promote inclusive, climate-resilient, and environmentally sustainable oil palm production in the state, with the goals of enhancing productivity, reducing deforestation, and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

He hinted that Solidaridad, implements the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate-Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (NISCOPS) in the states of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu, and Kogi.

According to him, “The programme is improving land-use practices, ensuring that more oil palm landscapes are sustainably managed and climate-resilient.

“It is also increasing the incomes of smallholder farmers and creating exclusive markets for sustainably produced palm oil.

Propcom plus, implemented by Palladium, is transforming Nigeria’s rural economy by tackling environmental, social, and economic challenges within the country’s food and land-use systems.

In his remark, Enugu state Commissioner for lands, Barrister Chimaobi Okorie, thanked Solidaridad and it’s partner for their interventions in the state, assuring that the governor Peter Mbah led administration is fully committed in ensuring that the (ESSOP) document that will be acceptable by all stakeholders is put in place.

Participants at the consultative engagement included representatives from the state ministries of land, environment, trade and commerce, and agriculture;

Also in attendance were, Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN); the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN); traditional rulers; and civil society organisations.

NISCOPS in Nigeria is supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), of the United Kingdom.