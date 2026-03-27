Okoye Returns As Super Eagles Goalie In Iran Friendly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Head coach Éric Chelle has named his starting lineup as the Nigeria national football team prepares to face the Iran national football team in an international friendly.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returns to the starting XI, taking his place between the posts.

In defence, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu and Bruno Onyemaechi will line up at the back.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi partners Alex Iwobi in midfield.

Up front, Akor Adams leads the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm Nigerian time.