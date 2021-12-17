Police Arrest 245 Criminal Suspects In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Kano State paraded 245 suspected criminals at their headquarters in Bompai.

Thirty-eight of the suspects were arrested for robbery, nine for kidnap, 12 for fraud, seven cattle for rustling, 44 for vehicle theft, and 118 for thuggish acts while 17 were held for drug deals.

Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, who briefed reporters, said many items, including weapons were recovered.

Items recovered included 35 rifles, one SMG, three AK-47, four pistols, one pump action, 26 locally-made guns, 92 knives and 96 clubs.

Also recovered were 26 motor vehicles, 14 tricycles, 19 motorcycles, 59 parcels and 303 wraps of hemp, suspected Tramadol valued at N18.8 million and 140 sachets of Raphanol tablets.

The achievements were made only in 40 days, Dikko said.

“In our effort to effectively police Kano State, we intensified community policing engagements, constant raids of criminal hideouts and black spots, intelligence-led and visibility policing, rapid response to distress calls, full adherence to the ethics of the Force, synergy with sister security agencies and sustaining Operation Puff-Adder that is yielding positive results,” the police commissioner said.