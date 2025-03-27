Omokri Plans To Destroy Obidient Movement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has stated that he will destroy the Obidient movement because of personal threats and fallout with Peter Obi.

Omokri stated this on Thursday as he refuted claims that his opposition to Obi and his supporters is because of a personal vendetta.

According to him, he played a past role in the political rise of Peter Obi. However, the disillusionment of the former Anambra governor has made him take a detour.

“I took a vow to destroy that movement because Peter Obi was a project of mine,” Omokri stated as he reminisced his contributions in shaping Obi’s national relevance.

According to him, alongside Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and a former president, he was instrumental in placing Obi as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

“I was responsible for Peter Obi becoming the running mate to Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

“I’ve said this publicly. I’ve got the documents. I’m a meticulous record keeper,” he alleged.

Although, Obi’s exit from the Peoples Democratic Party caused lots of issues, Omokri, however, stated that the real turning point was the conduct of Obi’s supporters.

“Peter Obi’s movement, Obidients, started attacking me, threatening me, insulting me. That was OK.

“But then they moved from myself to my family. I just had a daughter at that time. There were multiple death threats,” he alleged, revealing that the harassment escalated into real-life encounters.

“They came to my house in the United Kingdom. They trailed my wife and me when we were jogging.

“They found out my jogging route and pursued me, threatening me,” he further alleged.

Omokri said he reached out to Obi, expecting him to intervene.

He also alleged that Obi declined to denounce a particular individual connected to the threats.

Feeling rejected, Omokri vowed, “I had to deploy whatever political machinery I have to destroy that movement.”