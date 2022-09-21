Ondo Police Arrest 2 Serial Kidnappers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Ondo State have arrested two 35-year-old serial kidnappers, Olaoye Oluwatosin and Taiwo Olamide.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped three persons in Ofosu, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State between 2021 and 2022.

Police spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, paraded the duo before newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Odunlami said they kidnapped one Mrs Folasade Akinloye from her shop at Ofosu on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:40 p.m. using an ash colour Toyota Camry with registration number AKD 797 AP.

During investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were also responsible for the kidnap of one Mrs Folasade Akinselure on July 13, 2021 and that of Ms Stella Stephen on March 9, 2022.

“They confessed to committing the crime. The victims were rescued unhurt.

“Police also recovered the Toyota Camry car and two cutlasses the suspects used in committing the crime from them,’’ Odunlami said.

She assured that the suspects would be arraigned after further investigation.