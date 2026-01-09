Orji Kalu Vows APC Will Defeat Abia Governor Alex Otti in 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abia North Senator and former governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to unseat Abia State Governor Alex Otti in the 2027 elections.

Speaking to supporters at a recent gathering, Kalu told the governor to “write his will,” insisting that APC is ready to take control of the state.

“The governor said in an interview that people who want to take over from him should go and write their wills. Tell him to go and write his will first because we are taking over,” Kalu said.

Describing Governor Otti as inexperienced in politics, Kalu added, “The governor is a joker, he doesn’t know politics. He is a banker. As far as I’m concerned, the governor is a one-term governor.”

Kalu further pledged to campaign across the state to ensure Otti’s defeat, asserting that “Abia people will speak in one voice. We don’t allow people to rig elections here.”