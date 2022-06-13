Osimhen Grabs Four Goals As Super Eagles Wallop São Tomé And Principe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles beat hosts São Tomé and Principe 10-0 at Agadir in Morocco on Monday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

Victor Osimhen scored four of the goals, while Terem Moffi grabbed a brace in the Match Day 2 fixture played before a very sparse crowd at the Stade Grande.

Each one of Ademola Lookman, Oghenekaro Etebo, Moses Simon and Emmanuel Dennis (penalty kick) scored to give the Eagles their biggest win in several decades.

The result took Nigeria to the top of the four-team Group A of the qualifiers, with six points from two games after scoring 12 goals and conceding on.