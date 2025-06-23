Osun LG Crisis: Adeleke Commits To Peaceful Resolution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says he will pursue legal means as a form of peaceful resolution to the ongoing local government crisis in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Osogbo by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor.

Adeleke, however, hailed the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, which he said, reaffirmed the legality of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairmen and councillors.

According to the governor, the latest judgement by the court has put an end to lies on the reinstatement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors.

“The APC chairmen councillors were sacked by the court which has affirmed the legitimacy of the PDP chairmen and councillors. Unlike the opposition, we are people of due process.

“The latest judgement is being served on all relevant stakeholders at the state and national level. Our expectation is a quick restoration of normalcy in line with the law.

“I appreciate the deep love for peace and unity as demonstrated by the PDP chairmen and councillors of the 30 local government and area councils since their swearing in.

“Your patience and support for the law has paid off”, he said.

The governor commended security agencies for their commitment to law, as well as peace and tranquility in the state.

Adeleke also commended residents in the state for their patience and commitment and urged them to remain peaceful in their conduct.

“Evil plots against our dear state on all fronts have been foiled.

“We must continue to remain peaceful and never allow agents of violence and enemies of the people to drag the state into violence and backwardness”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 13, the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, dismissed an application by the APC.

The application sought to relist an earlier appeal that was struck out on Jan. 13 for lack of diligent prosecution.

The state government said that the Court of Appeal ruling affirmed the Federal High Court judgment that sacked the council chairmen and councillors elected in 2022.

However, APC maintained that the ruling did not nullify the election.

The case originated from a suit filed by the All Peoples Party (APP) against Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) at the Federal High Court.

The suit challenged the legality of the Oct. 15, 2022 local government election, which featured only APC candidates.

APC, which later joined the matter at the Federal High Court, appealed the judgment after the lower court nullified the election.

However, the appeal was struck out on Jan.13 due to lack of diligent prosecution by the APC.

APC’s attempt to have the case relisted was also dismissed by the Court of Appeal on June 13. (NAN)