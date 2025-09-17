Our Drivers Earn More Than Graduates, Says Dangote

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has stated that the company’s drivers earn four times the Nigerian national minimum wage.

Dangote made this revelation on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television.

According to him, the company drivers earn better than graduates and for them, joining the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, should be voluntary

He said: “The trucks we launched didn’t stop anyone from their work. We hear there will be a loss of jobs. Will our tankers be driven by robots?

“Every truck is about six people. So these trucks they are fighting over will create 24,000 jobs.

“What we are saying is that our salary is almost three or four times their own. After five years free accident, a driver can apply and get a house loan.

“Our drivers earn more than graduates. If you look at what they earn in a month, it’s almost four times the national minimum wage,” he said.