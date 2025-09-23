Ousmane Dembele Wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has won the 2025 Ballon d’Or award, beating Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to the prestigious football honour.

The 28-year-old forward received the award at a ceremony held on Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho presented the trophy to Dembele, who was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

Dembele’s win capped a remarkable season where he helped PSG win a historic treble – the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and UEFA Champions League titles.

He also led the French club to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The France international scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

He was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

Dembele, who left Barcelona in 2023, played a key role under coach Luis Enrique, operating from a central attacking role.

His performances marked a career revival after years of injury setbacks and inconsistency.

Meanwhile, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the women’s Ballon d’Or for a third consecutive year.

Bonmati, 27, beat Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo to the top prize.

She was named best player at both the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

In spite of the Spain’s loss to England in the Euro 2025 final and Barcelona’s defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League final, Bonmati’s performances stood out.

England coach Sarina Wiegman won the women’s Johan Cruyff Award after leading the Lionesses to a second straight European title.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton also won the inaugural Yashin Trophy for best women’s goalkeeper.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona received the Kopa Trophy for best young player.

Paris Saint-Germain were named Male Club of the Year following their treble-winning campaign.

Arsenal claimed the Female Club of the Year award after a dominant season in Europe and domestically.(NAN)