Outrage, Anger Over Nigerian Governors frequent Waving Goodbye To President’s Plane

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pictures of some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors standing at the airport and waving at the presidential jet ferrying President Bola Tinubu out of the country have stirred reactions on social media.

The African Examiner reports that it has almost become a tradition for governors and top politicians to line up at airports whenever the president departs or returns, a practice many trace back to colonial-era protocols but which has been sustained under Nigeria’s democratic government.

The latest incident involved President Tinubu embarking on a 10-day vacation, with several governors accompanying him to the airport to wave farewell. The images, however, triggered mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians describing the act as wasteful, unnecessary, and symbolic of misplaced priorities.

Critics argue that instead of engaging in ceremonial send-offs, governors should devote their time and energy to addressing pressing governance issues in their respective states. Others also expressed concern over the president’s frequent foreign trips, which they believe further disconnect him from the country’s challenges.

The African Examiner captured several of these public sentiments, with netizens questioning the value of governors “lining up like schoolchildren” to wave at the president’s jet, labelling the practice outdated and embarrassing.

Foluwasayo Ajewole writes: “Must they come to Abuja? You abandoned your responsibilities in your various states; it’s quite unfortunate to have these as leaders full of eye and lip service.”

Inivie Roland writes: “This hopeless hope is good in condescending beyond human expectations, how can a governors of various states, fly to Abuja to weave their hands on a president that is traveling out of the country for no meaningful reasons, nonchalant sadists.”

Tobiz writes: “APC kind of governors, a bunch of unmerited leaders rigged into office by godfathers.”

Obada Rex: “Someday, they will wake up and realize that the country no longer tolerates bad leadership.”

Ifeanyi Anuforo writes: “This foolishness is least expected of people who claim to be governors.”

Akeem Atanda Shonde writes: “Please nobody should blame them because they were kids. You know when we are kids we normally sing a song, Aeroplane o da bo o bami ki Iya mi eleko eko meji re oyo mi pamupamu jigi jigi, it’s that song they are singing for Baba so don’t blame them,onode lo n se won.”



Onyema Sylvester Kanayo writes: “Mumu political leaders, see how they are waving Tinubu as if they are his house boys.”

Ayinde Kehinde writes: “This Nigeria politicians no get shame at all, that is why I hate politics.”

Obo-ayama Basyl writes: “Shamefully shameful. Governors with houseboy mentality.”

Madumere Douglas: “School children waving their headmaster. Stomach infrastructural politicians.”

Ugbobo Clement Omogbai writes: “Any Governor that refuses to wave bye bye to Tinubu will not be re-elected funny but the truth.”