Oyedele Sworn-In As Minister of State For Finance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in Mr Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance, charging him to support efforts to strengthen fiscal policy and advance Nigeria’s economic reforms.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the president commended Oyedele for his contributions to tax reforms and policy development in the country.

Tinubu described the appointment as a strategic decision aimed at strengthening fiscal policy coordination and supporting the administration’s ongoing economic reforms.

“This is a very good day, and I thank you for accepting to serve your country, your motherland,”

He praised Oyedele’s role in reviewing Nigeria’s tax system, describing his work as critical to modernising the country’s fiscal framework.

“You have rewritten the entire tax policy of this country that was obsolete, archaic and fundamentally against every progressive thinker.

The president said Oyedele’s dedication and determination made him suitable for the responsibility.

“You are a very dedicated and highly determined individual. It did not take much for me to decide where you fit and where you need to be,”

Tinubu noted that the new minister would face significant responsibilities in managing fiscal policy at a critical period for the economy.

“It is a very challenging job to look at fiscal policy and the responsibilities that come with it at a time economic stability is being experienced without exponential growth.

“But you fit the bill, and I congratulate you,”

The president also acknowledged the support of Oyedele’s family, particularly his wife, in enabling him to take up the national assignment.

His appointment is viewed as a crucial step for the administration in managing fiscal challenges and improving the investment environment. (NAN)