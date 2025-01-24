W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Oyo Gov Makinde Loses Brother

Posted by Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, January 24th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has lost his elder brother.

The Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the deceased, Engineer Sunday Makinde, died on Friday, January 24 at the age of 65 years.

Olanrewaju said a brother of the deceased, who is also the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, announced the passing in a message.

“With a heavy heart, I announce the passing of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025,” the statement quoted Olumuyiwa Makinde as saying.

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20am today, Friday 24th January 2025.

“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grandchildren.”

 

