Ozo Traditional Institution To Establish More Central Ndi Igbo Socio-Cultural Events

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Executive Committee of the revered Ozo traditional title institution in Nigeria, has said it is highly committed to drive the proposals for Ndi Igbo, to have central socio-cultural events such as Iguaro, New yam festivals, among other celebrations.

It equally expressed its disposition towards rediscovering the institution from the perceived dwindling in value and diminishing in content, vowing to change the narrative.

The National Chairman of Nzuko Ozo Ndi-Igbo Nigeria, Professor Ike Oluka, stated this weekend on the occasion of the first Ichiozo at Igbo national level held at the National headquarters of Ohaneze Indigbo worldwide in Enugu.

He said the National Executive Committee of the prestigious traditional institution under his watch, will continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure that its respect in the society remains intact, noting that from time immemorial, his members have always been known as promoters of truth, honesty, justice and fairness.

In his remark, the national Chairman said “with heart full of joy, I welcome everyone here present to this great occasion of the first Ichiozo at Igbo national level organized by Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo in Nigeria”

According to him, “Ichi Ozo at Igbo national level becomes necessary in order to expand the ozo institution to have Igbo national outlook.

“Throughout its several centuries of existence, the Ozo traditional institution has been operating in silos at village and community levels.

“Hence we have Ozo Ndi Nri, Ozo Enugwu Ukwu, Ozo Onitsha, Ozo Eke, Ozo Ngwo, etc, all independent of each other.

“The Community operational structure gave room to differences in standards, norms and values among the communities, resulting in the existence of different variants of Ozo in quality, values and practices.

“Across the communities, there are different variants of Ozo, including the traditionalist’s version (Ozo Omenani Igbo), the Christian version (Ozo-Uka) and other versions resulting to a divided house against itself.

“Consequently, the Ozo institution dwindled in value, diminished in content and even became extinct in some communities until the recent rescue by Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo, Nigeria (NONIN) in 2011 through advocacy, retreats, mobilization, education and harmonization of some of the opinions and practices of the Ozo variants.

“Let it be known to the world that ichizo at Igbo national level is all about adding another higher level called Igbo national level to the existing ichi Ozo structure which starts with Family/Umunna level, Ward level, Village level and Community level.

“That is the reason why no one gets into the National Ozo without being an Ozo in one community or the other.

“We reasoned that if it is necessary to have Ozo at village/community levels, it is also important to have the same at Igbo national level to connect and bring together all the Ozo communities in Igbo land.

He added that “This becomes exigent due to the increasing closer cooperation among Igbo States and communities culminating to the creation of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo and the proposals for Ndi Igbo to have central socio-cultural events like Iguaro Ndi Igbo, Igbo New Yam Festival, etc.

“While the Igbo National Ozo title holders operate at Igbo regional, national and international events, the village/community Ozo title holders handle Igbo village and community affairs.

“At Igbo national level, we shall have a unifying standard as Ndiozo with one God, one Igbo nation and one destiny. God willing, we intend to do all the needful to make Ndiozo the pride of Ndi Igbo and Ndi Igbo, the pride of Nigeria.

“We need everyone’s support to enable us to achieve our goals. We hereby call on Ndiozo, the traditional Rrulers, the different Igbo groups as well as the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo World-wide to do the needful to support our lofty goals” Professor Oluka stated.