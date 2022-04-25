Panic As Gunmen Enforce Sit-At-Home Order In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was panic in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Monday evening as outlaws took over the streets to enforce the Monday sit-at-home order.

The shooting brought to an abrupt end all commercial and social activities in the state capital.

The shooting which started around 4:30 pm saw residents and visitors scampering into safety.

Our correspondent who was caught in the web of the confusion at Okigwe Road saw commercial motorists and private vehicle owners making emergency U-turns.

The situation around the Owerri capital city was calm until when some gunmen started firing gunshots, sending residents to scamper into safety.

Officers guarding the Owerri Custodial Centre responded by barricading the centre to avoid incursion by the gunmen.

The situation forced motorists entering the city centre from Okigwe to stop at Orji until the situation clears.

A bus loaded with passengers tumbled as it hit the road demarcator while trying to make a hurried U-turn at Orji on Owerri- Okigwe Road.

About five persons were seriously injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals for first aid.

The spokesperson for the Imo Police command, Michael Abatham, had yet to respond to an inquiry concerning the development.