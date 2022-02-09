W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pastor Impregnates 14-Year-Old Church Member

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, February 9th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, remanded a pastor with the Royal World Embassy Church, Rufus Olatunji, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old member.

The Chief Magistrate, F.M. Kayode, who did not take Mr. Olatunji’s plea, ordered that the pastor be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Mr. Kayode then adjourned the case to March 8 for mention.

Mr. Olatunji, 45, is facing a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and procuring an abortion.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in August 2021, at Royal World Embassy Church, Ipaja.

Mr. Olatunde alleged that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the girl in the Church’s store, which resulted in the pregnancy.



He said that when the defendant found out, he gave the girl a drug to terminate the pregnancy.

Mr. Olatunde said the girl’s parents reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.

He said the offenses contravened Sections 137 and 145(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN

