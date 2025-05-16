PDP Appoints Oruruo Southeast Disciplinary Committee Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than one year after the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the incumbent Vice Chairman of the Enugu state chapter, Barrister Steve Oruruo, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ebonyi state branch, the party has given him another assignment to serve as Chairman of its South East Zonal Disciplinary Committee.

The opposition party disclosed this during a closed-door meeting of the PDP South East Zonal Executive Committee, held in Enugu, and presided over by its National Vice Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa.

Our correspondent writes that the PDP, like other opposition parties in Nigeria, has been swimming in a leadership crisis at the national level for quite a long time.

However, the setting up of the South East disciplinary committee, according to the party, is aimed at restoring sanity and reinforcing internal discipline in the region.

Other members of the committee includes, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN,) Clem Ezika, who will serve as Secretary, while Sir Tony Ezebuiro, Chief Emeka Irem, and Barr. Fortune Akujuobi are to serve as members.

Speaking with newsmen on the new engagement ,Oruruo, a former state Secretary of the party in Enugu state, said the appointment is a call for responsibility.

The committee leader posited that no organization can make any meaningful headway without members abiding by its laws and rule of engagement.

According to him, the issue of discipline is well spelt out and highlighted in section 10 of the party’s constitution, adding that it calls for sanitization, it calls for firmness, especially at this point the party is facing challenges.

“So, it is in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party, which has come under trial. Laws and rules of engagement are actually made to regulate human activities”

“What the party intends to do with the disciplinary committee is to create firmness, a sense of authority with which it was renowned for. And in doing this, there must be fairness, there must be justice, and there must be equity, and good conscience.

“So the Committee is not a vicious weapon against members of the party, it is not going to be used to wage wars, or to also create skirmishes, or further crises.

“It’s going to be an umbrella, an instrument through which peace can be realized in the party. Its also a chance through which we can create a kind of social cohesion within the lifespan of the party, or within its rank and file to generate a momentum”

“So, we are going to build more bridges, rather than building fences at this moment.

Oruruo however, expressed displeasure that despite the huge contributions and support the South East zone has given to the PDP since inception, the zone has continued to be relegated to the background and marginalized by its National leadership.

The South zone, he noted, played a pivotal role in the formation of the party, yet they are not being fairly treated in the scheme of things.

“We have examined the charter, claims, and the constitution of the Party. It comprehensively addresses issues relating to disciplinary measures within the Party,”.

The eloquent politician explained that the committee’s role would go beyond sanctioning erring members, pointing out that the importance of reconciliation and unity can not be overemphasized.

“Therefore, a committee should be constituted in accordance with this provision of the law. It will oversee all processes and procedures related to administering disciplinary measures to erring members.”

“Moreover, our objective is not to viciously target individuals or members involved in any form of misconduct. Rather, our role is also to foster reconciliation and, where possible, pursue mediation and arbitration, a process aimed at uniting people.

The committee chairman equally underscored the importance of integrity, tact, and fairness in the committee’s operations.

He said: “In cases where the Party must take a firm stance, this body is designed to demonstrate discipline, tact, firmness, and integrity.”

Oruruo therefore, called on committee members to reflect on their past roles and the need to uphold their reputations, saying “Members of this committee must reflect on the offices they have previously held and the discipline they have maintained.

“These are individuals with credibility, firmness, and impeccable track records,” he stated.

He assured members of the party that “The sanctity of the PDP’s constitution must be upheld and instilled in every member of the Party.

The committee leader added that “Part of what keeps the Party strong is the consistent and fair application of disciplinary measures. We will be fair, we will be just but we will also be resolute in enforcing the law.”