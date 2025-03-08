PDP Condemns Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension From Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party has frowned at the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate due to a clash with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio concerning seat arrangements.

The PDP, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the actions carried out by the Akpabio-led Senate leadership against Akpoti-Uduaghan seems like an attempt to cover up the issue.

It is worth recalling that Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, has attributed her recent ordeals in the Senate because of her refusal to comply with sexual advances made by Akpabio.

She was thereafter suspended for six months after the Senate committee on ethics had presented its report. According to Senate President Akpabio, Natasha went against the Senate rules. I

Reacting, the PDP in the statement, said, “The party observes that the hasty suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President not only negates the principle of fair hearing especially in parliamentary convention but also portrays the Senate as an institution that endorses, condones and offers protection to reprobacy.”

The party further disclosed that the six-month suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan will deny the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone their constitutional right to be represented in the Senate.

Ologunagba stated: “It is scandalous, and amounts to gross abuse of office and violation of the fundamentals of justice and fair hearing to sit as a judge in a matter in which he is the accused; a situation which validates public apprehension of a desperation by the embattled Senate President to suppress open legislative probe into the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him.

“If Senator Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It is indeed a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria. Ordinarily, under this situation, the Senate President needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name.

“More distressing is the fact that since Senator Akpabio assumed office as the Senate President, the leadership of the Senate has been largely unfocused and constantly embroiled in scandals including allegations of financial impropriety as well as negligence and abdication of its constitutional duty of checks and balances to the excesses of the Executive Arm to the detriment of millions of Nigerians.”

The PDP enjoined the Senate to redeem its image and integrity by bringing back Akpoti-Uduaghan and making sure an open investigation is done in the issue.

“Given the height of public anxiety on this allegation of sexual harassment which has already escalated into protests at the National Assembly, the PDP urges the Senate to redeem its image and integrity by immediately reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensuring an open investigation into the matter,” it added.