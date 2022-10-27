PDP Crisis: Why I Left Atiku’s Camp To Governor Wike’s Camp – Mimiko

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing internal crisis befalling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a new twist as former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has opened up concerning his rumoured switch of allegiance from the caucus of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Mimiko, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. John Paul Akinduro, also stated that he was neither consulted by anyone before his inclusion in the Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

According to him, he was unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice and upon this, he believed a credible push for a PDP victory was possible.

He said: “Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, and his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State, seeking clarity on a fake news making the rounds since yesterday that he had ditched Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleagues governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction it’s the national chairman before the 2023 election.”