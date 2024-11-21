PDP Far More Mature Than APC, Says Sowunmi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, has said that the opposition party is far more mature in handling governance issues than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He condemned APC’s style of opposition prior to ascending to power, saying that people cannot expect the PDP to play opposition in the way that will be demarketing Nigeria.

“Do you think that nonsense they (APC) were doing, calling people into the streets every day, shaming the country, running up and down the place demarketing the country, refusing Jonathan to buy arms to fight insecurity is how to run a country?

“We (PDP) are far more mature than them because we understand what it means to protect the territorial integrity and the brand equity of Nigeria, that is why we don’t go out of the way to go and demarket the country like they were doing,” Sowunmi said.

He said that what constitutes playing opposition is having an alternative viewpoint to the policies of the ruling party which PDP does, insisting that playing opposition should not involve telling lies about the country and making it ungovernable.

PDP is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis, but Sowunmi who is among those seeking to take up the national chairmanship position of the party, insists that the party will never die.

“PDP is this PDP is that; who killed it? A party that did not die when Obasanjo tore his card, a party that did not die when Jonathan stood down, a party that did not die all these years is going to die, PDP dieth not,” Sowunmi exclaimed.

The opposition party chieftain also fingered President Bola Tinubu as the problem of the PDP, saying that the President had no business appointing a PDP member, Nyesom Wike, as a minister.

“PDP would like to say Wike is the problem, but I would rather say President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has no business appointing our members into his cabinet without talking to us,” he said.

He said that when President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to form a government of national unity, he consulted widely which he said Tinubu failed to do which has caused division in the opposition party.