PDP Govs Say Party Reviewing Ondo Poll, Faults Edo Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reviewing the outcome of the Ondo governorship election.

This is according to the PDP Governors’ Forum which met in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Saturday.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had won the election by a landslide to earn a four-year ticket to the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.

But governors of the PDP in a resolution reached after its meeting accused the APC of manipulation during the exercise which took place last weekend with the party taking a distant second.

“Meanwhile, we are still examining the documents on the Ondo elections where the APC manipulated results after openly buying votes,” Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state who is the chairman of the forum said.

“The forum calls on the judiciary to save Nigerian democracy and the National Assembly to look into our electoral laws to make it difficult for institutional sabotage of the will of the people.”

Last weekend’s poll in Ondo came about two months after the governorship election in neighbouring Edo State which the PDP governors described as a “rape of democracy”.

“The forum notes with concern the rape of democracy in the Edo governorship elections. It is clear to everyone with a conscience that INEC manipulated results in favour of the APC candidate, when in fact, the majority of the lawful votes were won by PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo,” he said.

The governors also advocated that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should call for a NEC meeting by the first week of February 2025.

This, the PDP governors said, is to allow for more consultations with stakeholders of the party towards addressing the lingering leadership crisis in the main opposition ruling party.